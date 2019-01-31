S&P, Nasdaq boosted by Facebook results; eyes on trade talks

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq got a boost from Inc's stellar earnings on Thursday, while the Dow was weighed down by a bunch of disappointing quarterly results as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S.- trade talks.

Wall Street surged on Thursday after said it would be patient in raising rates further this year, reassuring investors concerned about tighter financial conditions crimping economic growth.

The Fed's dovish tone, along with heartening results from tech including and set the main U.S. indexes on track for their best month in about three years.

jumped 13 percent after its quarterly profit topped analysts' estimates, showing that digital advertisers were still flocking to spend money on the service even after a series of high profile embarrassments.

The gained 3.45 percent, while other FAANG members - Amazon.com Inc, Apple, and - gained between 0.6 percent and 1.8 percent.

soared 17 percent after the beat estimates for sales and cash flow in the fourth quarter.

"Right now we have positive earnings, positive economy and a positive Fed, but the only missing piece of the puzzle is trade," said Andre Bakhos, at in Bernardsville,

"It seems as if most of the fears have been taken away except for trade, which is holding back markets. It's still a wait-and-see approach."

U.S. expressed optimism about high-level trade talks with Chinese officials in but said no final deal would be made until he meets with Chinese in the near future.

The two countries opened a pivotal round of talks on Wednesday aimed at bridging deep differences over China's intellectual property and transfer practices and easing a months-long tariff war.

Fourth-quarter earnings reports have largely exceeded market expectations so far, helping U.S. stocks recover from a December selloff that was fueled by concerns about trade disputes, rising interest rates and fears of diminishing corporate profits.

At 10:17 a.m. ET the was down 109.08 points, or 0.44 percent, at 24,905.78, the S&P 500 was up 9.92 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,690.97 and the was up 67.90 points, or 0.95 percent, at 7,250.98.

fell 7.7 percent, leading decliners on the blue-chip Dow, after the chemical maker's revenue fell short of expectations. The S&P materials sector dropped 2.12 percent.

declined 2.6 percent as its grew at a slower pace than a year earlier, although its quarterly results and forecast topped Wall Street estimates.

Corp slipped 2 percent after the chipmaker named to the role on a permanent basis.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.75-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 12 new lows.

Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

