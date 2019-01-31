Exclusive: Teva's generic EpiPen launch stalls months after approval

By and Jilian Mincer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Many of the largest U.S. pharmacies and do not have Ltd's generic version of the life-saving allergy treatment five months after it was approved for sale in the United States, and a group that tracks drug shortages told

The short supply represents a missed opportunity for Teva to compete with NV in a roughly $750 million a year U.S. market. Mylan's dominates that market, but has been in short supply since May, leaving many patients and their families keen for alternatives.

"The generic version of Auto-Injector is currently available and we are continuing to build supply," Teva said in an emailed statement. "We are actively manufacturing and shipping product throughout the country."

The company did not say why its drug was in short supply.

Israel-based Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, received U.S. approval for its version of EpiPen in August after several years of delay. At the time, the company pledged its "full resources to this important launch in the coming months."

The hailed the product as a lower-cost option for patients who depend on access to the EpiPen and that make it easier to deliver epinephrine in the case of a severe allergic reaction, such as to bee stings or exposure to peanuts.

Mylan's EpiPen has been in short supply due to manufacturing problems at the lone plant that makes the

"We are continuing to get panicked phone calls from parents because they can't get epinephrine for their kids," said Kim Mudd, of Johns Hopkins University's unit.

In late November, Teva said its generic EpiPen for adults was available in limited supply in the and promised that more of the product, as well as a version for children, would be available in 2019. checks in late January suggest that even the available supply has dwindled.

"We get reports from pharmacies and we've been able to confirm with the suppliers that they are on back order," said Erin Fox, a at the

Fox maintains an independent drug shortages list for the (ASHP), and added the Teva version of EpiPen to the roster this week. The device also appears on the FDA list of drugs in shortage.

CVS Corp said it had received limited supplies of the Teva device late last year, but does not currently have any in stock. is not currently carrying Teva's EpiPen in its pharmacies, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Fox said pharmacies are also currently unable to order the devices through major distributors Cardinal Inc or Corp. An declined to comment and Cardinal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

said it currently has limited supply of certain generic epinephrine products, including Teva's, in some of its pharmacies. Cigna Corp's unit said it has limited supply of the Teva devices in its home delivery pharmacy.

POTENTIAL PROFIT-BOOSTER

Wall Street has viewed the EpiPen rival as a welcome profit-booster for Teva as it contends with sharply declining U.S. margins for its older generic medicines and a series of costly acquisitions. The drugmaker has fired thousands of employees and worked to reduce its debt.

When the device's approval was announced last year, Teva's U.S.-listed shares jumped about 6 percent. Wall Street analysts suggested then that it could add $250 million to Teva's revenue annually, and account for an additional 4 cents to 6 cents per share in earnings.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to post earnings per share of $2.80 in 2019, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Teva's devices represented only 3 percent of the EpiPen market for the week of Jan. 18, according to a research note from citing IQVIA data on prescription volume. That is down from 7 percent a month earlier and compares with roughly the 64 percent market share held by Mylan's branded and authorized generic EpiPens.

Lisa Gable, chief executive of group Food Allergy Research & Education, had hoped Teva's approval would help alleviate the shortage of EpiPen devices, particularly as families look to renew prescriptions ahead of summer camp or the new school year.

"The community has been affected by shortages because of a relatively small supplier base," Gable said.

