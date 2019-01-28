Insys founder ran bribe scheme to push opioid: U.S. prosecutor

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - Therapeutics Inc's one-time billionaire founder directed a vast scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive fentanyl spray as opioid addiction was spiraling into a public health crisis, a said on Monday.

John Kapoor, the company's former chairman, and four colleagues are the first painkiller manufacturer executives to face trial over conduct authorities say contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, which officials said killed more than 47,000 people in 2017.

Kapoor, who was also Insys' from 2015 to 2017, turned the company into a "criminal enterprise" that paid doctors millions of dollars to push its drug, told jurors in Boston federal court.

" and his co-defendants paid doctors to abandon their medical duties," Lazarus said.

Kapoor, 75, and former executives and managers Michael Gurry, Richard Simon, and have pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Defense lawyers will deliver their own opening statements later on Monday.

Kapoor's 2017 arrest came the same day U.S. declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. In 2017, a record 47,600 people died of opioid-related overdoses, according to the

Two top former executives - Michael Babich, Insys' from 2011 to 2015, and Alec Burlakoff, its ex-vice of sales - have become government witnesses after pleading guilty to carrying out the scheme at Kapoor's direction.

Lazarus told jurors that from 2012 to 2015, Kapoor and his-co-defendants conspired to pay doctors bribes in exchange for prescribing Subsys, an under-the-tongue fentanyl spray approved only for use in managing severe in patients.

Fentanyl is an opioid 100 times stronger than morphine.

paid doctors as much as $275,000 in one case to participate in programs ostensibly meant to educate medical professionals about Subsys but that were actually poorly attended sham events, Lazarus said.

The scheme led doctors to write medically unnecessary prescriptions for Subsys to patients, many of whom did not have cancer, Lazarus said.

He said Kapoor also participated in a scheme to defraud insurers into paying for the expensive drug.

Insys in August said it would pay at least $150 million to resolve a Justice Department probe related to its marketing of Subsys, and that it has taken steps to ensure it operates legally going forward.

(Reporting by in Boston; Editing by and Bill Berkrot)

