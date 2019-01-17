SBI says Jet's lenders discussing airline's restructuring plan

By and Shah

BENGALURU/ (Reuters) - State of (SBI) on Thursday said lenders to are considering a plan toward resolving the airline's debt woes, amid increasing prospects of a bailout by major shareholder

The statement elaborates on Jet comments made on Wednesday, in which the said a plan, involving a cash injection by stakeholders and board changes, was under discussion.

"SBI would like to state that lenders are considering a restructuring plan under the RBI framework for the resolution of stressed assets that would ensure long-term viability of the company," the said in a statement, referring to the Reserve of (RBI).

Jet controls over a sixth of a market experiencing an unprecedented boom in Yet high fuel taxes, a weak rupee and price competition have squeezed profitability, leaving Jet with 80.52 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) in net debt as at the end of September and defaulting on payments.

The owes money to banks, employees, vendors and lessors - some of which are exploring taking back aircraft after crisis talks with the cash-strapped failed to ease a row over late payments, sources previously told

SBI's committee was scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the plan, channel BTVI reported, citing unidentified sources. The restructuring of loans extended by SBI is subject to Jet finding a strategic partner, BTVI also said.

The bank, in its statement, said any resolution plan would be subject to clearance by the central bank, market regulator and the civil aviation ministry, as well as approval from the airline's board and all of its lenders.

Representatives of Jet and Etihad were due to meet creditors, led by SBI, in on Wednesday to discuss a proposal that involved Etihad increasing its stake, a person familiar with the matter previously told The outcome of the meeting is not known.

The latest statements from SBI and Jet came after another channel, 18, reported on Wednesday that Etihad had offered to buy Jet shares at a 49 percent discount to their trading price and immediately pump $35 million into the troubled carrier, citing a letter to SBI from the airline's

Etihad also wants Jet's founder and to step down from the board and reduce his stake to 22 percent from 51 percent, 18 reported.

India's civil aviation secretary, R N Choubey, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Wednesday that ownership and control of Jet would need to remain in domestic hands.

Jet's shares were down 3.8 percent in afternoon trade, after falling 8 percent on Wednesday.

($1 = 71.3710 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by in BENGALURU and Shah in Mumbai; Editing by and Christopher Cushing)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)