Sensex, Nifty end higher for third day; Reliance Ind boosts

(Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early losses to end higher in choppy trade on Monday, lifted by index heavyweights Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp, with focus shifting to Thursday's central meet.

The benchmark closed up 0.31 percent at 36,582.74 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.17 percent higher at 10,912.25.

Both the indexes gained for the third straight session.

Shares of closed up 3.16 percent while those of HDFC edged 0.7 percent higher.

