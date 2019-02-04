Sensex, Nifty end higher for third day; Reliance Ind boosts

(Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early losses to end higher in choppy trade on Monday, lifted by index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp, with focus shifting to Thursday's central bank policy meet.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.31 percent at 36,582.74 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.17 percent higher at 10,912.25.
Both the indexes gained for the third straight session.
Shares of Reliance Industries closed up 3.16 percent while those of HDFC edged 0.7 percent higher.
(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
