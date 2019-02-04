Currencies weaken, stocks subdued in light holiday trading

By Agamoni Ghosh

(Reuters) - A strong dollar, rising and yields holding on to recent gains put pressure on emerging markets on Monday, with currencies falling and stocks subdued.

MSCI's index for developing-world currencies extended losses. The dollar gained after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs and manufacturing reports on Friday, although a dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve was still holding it down.

MSCI's index for emerging market stocks was down 0.2 percent, led by losses in and and were shut for the Lunar New Year holiday; Hong Kong shares rose on a half-trading day.

India's rupee fell to eight-week lows as rose to 2019 highs on OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against

A central meeting later in the week was expected to leave Indian interest rates unchanged. Economists had predicted rates would start rising next quarter, but that changed after Urjit Patel's sudden resignation from the Reserve of and his replacement by Shaktikanta Das.

"This will be the first RBI meeting under Das, who being a former government official, will be cognisant of any political pressure to ease," Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging at TD Securities, said in a note.

"While there is a non-insignificant risk of a rate cut under the new governor, we think it may be premature for RBI to ease at this time," he said.

Turkey's lira slipped 0.2 percent after data showed annual inflation crept up to 20.35 percent in January. Poor weather drove higher and kept up the pressure for tight monetary policy.

South Africa's rand slipped further away from six-month highs as investors took profits from the previous week's rally.

Russia's rouble fell, under pressure from foreign currency purchases by the central bank, but the MOEX index in was among the few stock markets charting gains. gained as rose.

In emerging Europe, Romania's leu slipped lower after data showed prices for December 2018 were lower than expected.

Reporting by Agamoni in Bengaluru

