Sensex, Nifty jump; budget in focus

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose sharply on Thursday after the pledged to be patient with further rate hikes, while investors awaited the 2019-20 Union Budget on Friday for further direction.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.87 percent at 36,256.69, in its sharpest daily gain since October 29, 2018.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.68 percent higher at 10,830.95.

Most sectors closed in positive territory on the day of expiry of derivatives. Reliance Industries Ltd, and were among the top gainers, rising 2.6 percent, 2.2 percent and 3.26 percent, respectively.

(Reporting By in BENGALURU; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)