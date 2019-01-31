Exclusive: At least two banks taken off of RBI's corrective action list - source

(Reuters) - A of India (RBI) panel has decided to remove both of India and of Maharashtra from its plan (PCA) for that had high levels of bad debt and inadequate capital, directly aware of the development told on Thursday.

The source, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private, said the move follows improvements in the asset quality and ratios of both banks.

The RBI's board for financial supervision took the decision at its meeting on Thursday after reviewing the December quarter performance of all banks on the PCA list, the source said.

One other bank may also be removed from the list pending the outcome of a technical clarification from the bank, the source added.

The RBI put 11 state-owned lenders on the PCA list in the past few years. As a result, it barred them from issuing fresh big-ticket loans and expanding their operations, as well as putting their financial performance under close scrutiny.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by and Martin Howell)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)