Oil prices steady on supply, U.S.-China talks in focus

(Reuters) - steadied after two days of gains on Thursday, as lower-than-expected U.S. fuel stock rises and U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan output boosted investor confidence but U.S.- trade tensions weighed on sentiment.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 9 cents at $54.14 per barrel at 0955 GMT.

Brent were up 14 cents at $61.79 per barrel. The March contract expires on Thursday.

Data from the (EIA) on Wednesday showed U.S. rose less than expected last week due to lower imports, notably a fall in Saudi crude supply.

"Crude were stronger after signs emerged that OPEC cuts are impacting trade," analysts wrote in a note, calling it the second lowest weekly level since 2010.

U.S. sanctions imposed on firm SA (PDVSA) this week are also causing some supply disruptions.

have started to build up at Venezuela's and terminals as PDVSA is finding it cannot export crude at its usual rate due to U.S. sanctions imposed this week.

As of Wednesday, had 25 tankers with nearly 18 million barrels of crude - representing about two weeks of the country's production - waiting to load or expecting authorisation to set sail, shipping data showed.

"With the likelihood of a forthcoming decline in Venezuelan production, cuts to rebalance the market will prove more effective," Harry Tchilinguirian, at in London, told the Global Oil Forum.

"Having said that, any gain in still remains contingent on the outcome of U.S.- trade talks."

Global markets anxiously await the outcome of talks which began in on Wednesday aimed at easing a months-long tariff war between the world's top two economies.

The two-day talks are expected to be tense, with little indication that will address core U.S. demands. If the two sides cannot reach a deal soon, has threatened to more than double tariffs on Chinese goods on March 2.

