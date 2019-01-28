Snapdeal backs India's e-commerce curbs, assures compliance

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Even as India's new curbs sting global giants and Walmart-owned Flipkart, their local rival is cheering the move.

will from Feb. 1 impose restrictions on how firms operate, including barring them from selling products from firms in which they have an equity interest, leading to protests from Amazon and

In a letter dated Jan. 25, Snapdeal, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank, told the that some companies were using "glaring loopholes" to run a proxy inventory-based model of

It did not name any companies in its letter, but said "the loud protests" by some firms was an "indication of how effective this regulation" will be.

The government's move has jeopardised Amazon and Flipkart's plans to tap the fast-growing as it would require them to rethink their existing business structures and raise compliance costs, industry sources have said.

The rules came after India's small traders complained that used their control over inventory from their affiliates to create an unfair marketplace that allowed them to sell some products at lower prices. Such arrangements would be barred under the new policy.

"The timelines allowed are adequate for compliance," Snapdeal's wrote in a letter to India's commerce minister, which was seen by

The company said it had updated its technological processes and expects to comply and go through a "smooth transition" on Feb. 1.

In contrast, Amazon and Walmart-owned have sought an extension of the deadline, saying they need more time to understand and implement the policy.

Government sources have told is unlikely to agree to those demands as needs supports of small traders in the general election, which is due by May.

Following the policy announcement in December, the government asked officials in New Delhi to protect investments in Amazon and given the "good relations" between the two countries, reported on Thursday.

"Every nation has a right to frame policies that best suit its economic and social needs," said in its letter.

Amazon has committed to investing $5.5 billion in India, while last year spent $16 billion to acquire Flipkart, as more and more Indians go online to shop.

had estimated, before the latest government move, that India's would grow 30 percent a year to $200 billion in the 10 years up to 2027.

