Nvidia cuts fourth quarter revenue estimate on weak China demand

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Monday cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars, hurt by weak demand for its gaming chips in China.

"Q4 was an extraordinary, unusually turbulent, and disappointing quarter," said Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:41 IST

