Stock markets falter after China data confirms economic slowdown

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday from six-week highs as a slowdown in China's economy stalled a global equity rally, but sterling rallied to the day's highs after promised to be more "flexible" with lawmakers over Brexit.

Trade in general was subdued with U.S. markets closed for the Day but equity prices were hit after data showed the Chinese economy, the world's second biggest, grew 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, matching levels last seen in early 2009 during the global financial crisis.

The number was in line with forecasts, while factory output picked up stronger-than-expected in December and stronger services sector were some bright spots. That, along with expectations of more stimulus from Beijing, pushed Asian markets to the highest since early-December.

But the rally in world shares appeared to end there.

A pan-European equity index fell 1.3 percent, below six-week highs hit on Friday while shares, heavily exposed to exports to China, was 0.6 percent lower on the day.

U.S. stock market futures, which offer an indication of how Wall Street shares will next open, were down roughly half a percent.

"It seems that the optimism we saw in did not extend into Europe," said Brittany Baumann, at in

"And the start of this week is a reflection of the downside risk that still exist - Brexit and China/U.S. trade developments."

China's economy faces deep and complicated changes, said on Monday.

Growing signs of weakness in -- which has generated nearly a third of global growth in recent years -- has fuelled anxiety about risks to the world economy in recent weeks and are weighing on profits for firms such as

"On balance, the (China) data is relatively positive and does not point to a hard landing," said Timothy Graf, at in

"The consumption data being better than expected is the positive takeaway in that is trying to engineer a move towards a consumer-led economy."

But in other signs of caution, the Australian dollar, often used a liquid proxy for investments, nudged down to $0.7156.

also fell on further evidence that economic growth in China, the world's second largest crude consumer, was easing. Brent fell 0.2 percent to $62.57 a barrel. [O/R]

BREXIT "PLAN B"

In currency markets, sterling firmed after indicated she would be more "flexible" with lawmakers, even though she refused to rule out a no-deal Brexit. There are few signs she can break a deadlock with parliament after her Brexit deal was rejected last week.

May offered to tweak her defeated deal by seeking further concessions from the on a backup plan to avoid a hard border in

Sterling fell initially as she spoke, then climbed to session highs, rising above $1.29. Against the euro it touched a high of 88.07 pence, up 0.2 percent on the day, reversing earlier losses.

"Her failure to detail Plan B could be the catalyst to the parliament to taking control of the process," John Marley, a at risk management specialist, SmartCurrencyBusiness, said.

"Ultimately that makes an extension, a deal or even a second referendum more likely."

Britain's FTSE index traded around flat while bond yields slipped 3 basis points to 1.32 percent.

(Reporting by Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams)

