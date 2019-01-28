Tata Power's quarterly profit plunges nearly 79%; dents by higher expenses

JUST IN
Reuters 

India's Tata Power Co Ltd's quarterly profit plunged nearly 79 per cent, well below market expectations, dented by higher expenses.

Net profit came in at Rs 1.27 billion ($17.87 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, down from Rs 5.91 billion a year earlier, the power generator and distributor said on Monday.

Seven analysts on an average expected the company to post a profit of Rs 3.95 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

However, revenue from operations jumped 21.2 per cent to Rs 77.07 billion, while expenses spiked 16.8 per cent.
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 15:46 IST

