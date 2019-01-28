Tata Power's quarterly profit plunges nearly 79%; dents by higher expenses

India's Co Ltd's quarterly profit plunged nearly 79 per cent, well below market expectations, dented by higher expenses.

Net profit came in at Rs 1.27 billion ($17.87 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, down from Rs 5.91 billion a year earlier, the power generator and distributor said on Monday.

Seven analysts on an average expected the company to post a profit of Rs 3.95 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

However, revenue from operations jumped 21.2 per cent to Rs 77.07 billion, while expenses spiked 16.8 per cent.