Three banks taken off RBI watchlist: government

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Reserve Bank of India panel has removed state-run Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra from its prompt corrective action plan (PCA) for heavily indebted lenders, the government said on Thursday.

"Banks need to be more responsible, adopt high underwriting & risk management standards to avoid recurrence," Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a tweet, confirming the news first reported by Reuters.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 20:40 IST

