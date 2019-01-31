Three banks taken off RBI watchlist: government

-
ALSO READ
Some better performing banks likely to be out of PCA: Kumar
Need to align regulatory standard with best global practices: Rajiv Kumar
A few PSBs to exit PCA framework after capital infusion: Jaitley
Some banks to soon come out of RBI's PCA framework: Official
Banks to come out of PCA framework by this fiscal: Secy
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Reserve Bank of India panel has removed state-run Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra from its prompt corrective action plan (PCA) for heavily indebted lenders, the government said on Thursday.
"Banks need to be more responsible, adopt high underwriting & risk management standards to avoid recurrence," Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a tweet, confirming the news first reported by Reuters.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU