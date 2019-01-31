Three banks taken off RBI watchlist: government

(Reuters) - A Reserve panel has removed state-run Bank of India, and from its plan (PCA) for heavily indebted lenders, the government said on Thursday.

"Banks need to be more responsible, adopt high underwriting & risk management standards to avoid recurrence," said in a tweet, confirming the first reported by

(Reporting by Ahmed; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)