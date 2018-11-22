Top Japanese wireless carriers plan to cut iPhone XR price: WSJ

(Reuters) - Major Japanese are planning to cut the price of Apple Inc's XR as early as next week, the reported https://on.wsj.com/2BqEtKU on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The maker will offer subsidies to mobile in to boost the sales of XR, the Journal reported.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Earlier this week, the WSJ reported that Apple had cut production orders in recent weeks for all three iPhone models launched in September.

Apple shocked investors a few weeks ago with a sales forecast for the quarter below Wall Street expectations, prompting certain suppliers to issue warnings that pointed to weakness in new iPhone sales.

The company started selling its latest generation of phones, the iPhone XS and XS Max, in September and the XR model in October.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)