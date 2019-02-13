'Huge fail': Twitter CEO says not done enough to protect victims of abuse

Inc Jack said on Tuesday that companies, including his own, have not done enough to protect victims of online abuse, calling it a "huge fail."

Interviewed via by Kara Swisher, of the site Recode, tweeted that he would give himself a 'C' grade for what Swisher termed "tech responsibility."

"We've made progress, but it has been scattered and not felt enough," he tweeted in response to Swisher's questions. "Changing the experience hasn't been meaningful enough. And we've put most of the burden on the victims of abuse (that's a huge fail)."

Twitter, along with network Facebook Inc, has faced criticism for abusive posts, fake users and inaccurate stories on its service. The company has been investing heavily to improve what has described as the "collective health" of

Dorsey said on Tuesday he does not like how Twitter tends to incentivise outrage, short-term thinking, echo chambers, and fragmented conversations, and that the lack of diversity in the company has not helped in combating such problems.

He said Twitter's work against "automations and coordinated campaigns," along with its collaboration with various government agencies, has left it in a better position to combat the threat of misinformation for the 2020 U.S.

agencies have concluded that used during the 2016 U.S. elections to sway voters. denies that charge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)