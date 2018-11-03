JUST IN
Two dead in Amazon.com warehouse's partial collapse in Baltimore - governor

(Reuters) - At least two people died in the partial collapse of an Amazon.com Inc distribution warehouse in Baltimore caused by severe weather, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and the company said on Saturday.

"My condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims," Hogan said in a post on Twitter.

The incident occurred late Friday as severe winds and heavy rain swept into Maryland's largest city, according to Hogan and a statement by an Amazon executive.

"Last night, severe weather impacted one of our Baltimore facilities resulting in two fatalities," Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of operations, said on Twitter.

