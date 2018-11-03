ONGC second-quarter profit rises, beats estimate

(Reuters) - India's posted a 61 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Saturday, with helping it to beat forecasts.

ONGC's net profit stood at 82.65 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 51.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 68.61 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Income from operations rose by 47.5 percent to 279.89 billion rupees, ONGC said.

($1 = 72.4350 Indian rupees)

