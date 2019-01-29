U.S. fourth-quarter GDP, December income spending reports delayed

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department's (BEA) said on Monday it was delaying the release of advance fourth-quarter and December personal income reports scheduled for this week because of the just-ended five-week partial shutdown of the federal

The said the publication of December's trade report, which had been scheduled for next Tuesday, had also be postponed. It said no new release dates had been set for the reports.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)