Boeing nears $3.5 billion 737 MAX jet deal with Japan's ANA, says report
Trump will meet with Chinese vice premier on trade this week: White House

Beijing and Washington are engaging in high-level talks this week as part of negotiations

Reuters  |  Washington 

File photo of Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during his visit to Washington for trade talks, the White House said on Monday.

Beijing and Washington are engaging in high-level talks this week as part of negotiations intended to walk back trade tensions between the globe's two largest economies.

 
