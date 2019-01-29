U.S. GDP report likely released next week - White House's Kudlow

(Reuters) - The government report on U.S. gross domestic product, a major measure of the country's economic health, will be released next week, told reporters on Monday, as federal agencies work to return to normal after a partial shutdown that put them on pause for more than a month.

"I still think the economy is very strong," Kudlow said at a briefing. "The Commerce Department is reopening. We're going to get a GDP report probably next week. We're going to get a jobs report this Friday."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)

