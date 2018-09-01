U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada

By Julie Gordon, and Allison Martell

WASHINGTON/TORONTO (Reuters) - U.S. notified on Friday of his intent to sign a trade agreement with after talks with broke up on Friday with no immediate deal to revamp the tri-nation

U.S. Trade said U.S. officials would resume talks with their Canadian counterparts next Wednesday with the aim of getting a deal all three nations could sign.

All three countries have stressed the importance of NAFTA, which governs billions of dollars in regional trade and a bilateral deal announced by the and on Monday paved the way for to rejoin the talks this week.

But by Friday the mood had soured, partly on Trump's off-the-record remarks made to that any trade deal with would be "totally on our terms". He later confirmed the comments, which first reported.

"At least Canada knows where I stand," he later said on

has stood firm against signing "just any deal."

Canada's is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday (2030 GMT).

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.3081 to the U.S. dollar after first reported that the talks had ended on Friday with no agreement. Canadian stocks <.GSPTSE> remained 0.5 percent lower.

Global equities were also down following the hawkish turn in Trump's comments on trade.

Lighthizer has refused to budge despite repeated efforts by Freeland to offer some dairy concessions to maintain the Chapter 19 independent trade dispute resolution mechanism in NAFTA, The reported on Friday.

However, a for said Canada had made no concessions on agriculture, which includes dairy, but added that negotiations continued.

The wants to eliminate Chapter 19, the mechanism that has hindered it from pursuing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases. Lighthizer said on Monday had agreed to cut the mechanism. For Ottawa, Chapter 19 is a red line.

But Freeland said earlier on Friday her team is "not there yet" in resolving still big differences.

"We're looking for a good deal, not just any deal. And we'll only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada," Freeland told reporters.

Trump argues Canada's hefty dairy tariffs are hurting U.S. farmers, an important political base for his But dairy farmers have great political clout in Canada too, and concessions could hurt the ruling Liberals ahead of a 2019

At a speech in on Friday Trump took another swipe at Canada. "I love Canada, but they've taken advantage of our country for many years," he said.

