UK watchdog tells banks to prepare for hard Brexit

(Reuters) - Britain's banks and insurers must plan for a "hard" in case a transition period is not in place next March, a senior British regulator said on Thursday.

"With eight months until we exit the in March 2019, it is important we all -- regulators and industry -- continue to plan for a range of scenarios," said Nausicaa Delfas, at

"Across the FCA, together with colleagues from the and the government, we have been working to develop a number of safeguards and contingencies, in the event of a hard Brexit, to ensure that 'day 1' works smoothly."

Britain and the EU have agreed on a transition deal bridging in March next year and the end of 2020, but it has yet to be ratified, meaning financial firms based in Britain could face an abrupt end to EU market access.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)