United Tech fourth-quarter profit rises 73 percent

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp reported a 72.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the company benefited from a favorable tax rate and the acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins.

United Technologies' income attributable to shareholders rose to $686 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $397 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.95 per share.

The company, which makes Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Carrier air conditioners, said net sales rose 15.1 percent to $18.04 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:38 IST

