Davos: Total CEO says influx of U.S. oil exports could weigh on prices
Marex Spectron to acquire Energy Broking Ireland Ltd

Reuters  |  LONDON 

LONDON (Reuters) - Commodities broker Marex Spectron said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Dublin-based Energy Broking Ireland Ltd (EBI), in a deal expected to be completed in February.

EBI will add to Marex Spectron's existing energy business and teams based in London, New York, Houston, Connecticut, Calgary and Singapore, Marex said in a statement, without disclosing how much it will pay.

Upon completion, EBI will be part of Marex Spectron's new Dublin entity, Marex Spectron Europe Limited.

Earlier this week, Marex announced its purchase of London-based trading firm CSC Commodities from BGC European Holdings, again without disclosing how much it paid.

Reuters reported in September that privately held Marex was itself the target of a takeover from Chinese conglomerate Fosun International. [nL5N1VY35X]

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:36 IST

