Marex Spectron to acquire Energy Broking Ireland Ltd

(Reuters) - said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Dublin-based Broking Ireland Ltd (EBI), in a deal expected to be completed in February.

EBI will add to Marex Spectron's existing business and teams based in London, New York, Houston, Connecticut, and Singapore, Marex said in a statement, without disclosing how much it will pay.

Upon completion, EBI will be part of Marex Spectron's new entity, Europe Limited.

Earlier this week, Marex announced its purchase of London-based trading firm from BGC European Holdings, again without disclosing how much it paid.

reported in September that privately held Marex was itself the target of a takeover from Chinese conglomerate [nL5N1VY35X]

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)