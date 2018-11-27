United Technologies to separate into three companies

(Reuters) - said on Monday it would separate into three companies consisting of its aerospace unit, Otis elevators division and its Carrier air-conditioning business.

The company has been under pressure from activist investors to split the sprawling jet engine-to-air conditioner group.

Following the separation, UTC will consist of the recently closed parts business and the engines unit.

"Our decision to separate United Technologies is a pivotal moment in our history and will best position each independent company to drive sustained growth," said in a statement.

The separation is expected to be completed in 2020, the company said.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)