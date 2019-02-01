Fiat Chrysler cancels shifts due to strains on utility

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Automobiles NV said on Thursday it was cancelling two additional shifts at its Warren plants after made an emergency appeal to users to conserve following a fire at a compressor station and extremely cold weather.

said it was resuming limited operations Thursday afternoon at five engine, transmission and stamping plants after it had suspended operations at 13 plants and its Center due to the CMS request.

said it had also taken steps to reduce at its four plants supplied by CMS.

had said Wednesday it would cancel one shift at the plants on Thursday.

The three auto said the issue could impact them through Friday.

CMS, the parent company of Consumers Energy, took the unusual step of issuing an urgent appeal to 1.8 million customers on Wednesday asking them to lower their thermostats until Friday morning to ease the burden on the system due to the fire and record cold weather.

CMS said about 79 large users in Michigan including major automakers, other manufacturers and two universities had curtailed their usage. Along with individual consumers, usage had fallen by about 10 percent over anticipated demand, she said at a conference on Thursday. She said the system was stable.

said it cut hot water to some buildings and reduced temperatures in some buildings.

The weighed in on on Thursday urging people in Michigan to listen to state and local authorities "tonight and tomorrow re use in the coming days."

