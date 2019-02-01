Volkswagen's Porsche informs authorities of possible issue with emissions

(Reuters) - Volkswagen's unit said on Thursday it had informed German authorities of potential issues with its emissions data, following a report in Germany's that the figures for its 911 models of 2016 and 2017 were inaccurate.

" has identified issues in connection with individual roll-out tests," said in a statement.

The specific case involves deviations in the measurement of wind resistance values and the corresponding information reported to regulators, the company said.

"The company is continuing its internal investigations in close consultation with the authorities," Porsche said, adding that the problem is not related to and does not affect vehicle safety.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

