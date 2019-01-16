Vietnam start-up Bamboo Airways completes first commercial flight

(Reuters) - Vietnam's Airways completed its long-delayed maiden commercial flight on Wednesday, heightening competition in the aviation sector of the Southeast Asian nation that is emerging as a popular tourist destination.

The inaugural flight of the airline, owned by property and leisure firm FLC Group, landed at airport at 0830 local time after taking off from Ho Chi Minh City, Airways said in a statement. It carried 180 passengers and five crew members.

The start-up secured an Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of earlier this month, allowing it to start services after having postponed its launch date twice.

Airways becomes the fifth Vietnamese airline, at a time aviation competition in the country is heating up while its is getting overloaded. Other domestic airlines are Airlines, Jetstar Pacific Airlines, and Air Services Co.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)