Wall Street opens higher on upbeat earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied at the open on Friday, as upbeat corporate earnings helped curb worries about global economic growth, U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty around U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.97 points, or 0.55 percent, at the open to 24,687.21. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.11 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,657.44. The Nasdaq Composite gained 54.72 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,128.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 20:04 IST

