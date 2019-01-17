Wall Street shrugs off weak start to hold at one-month high

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fought back from a weak start to hover near one-month highs on Thursday, as gains in and consumer discretionary stocks offset losses in the and financial sectors.

U.S. stock futures were under pressure for most of the session and the market even opened lower due to disappointing earnings from and renewed concerns over the progress of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

tumbled 6.3 percent after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as spikes in volatility in the end of the fourth quarter hurt trading.

Its results rounded off earnings for the big six Wall Street banks on a weak note, sending the S&P 500 financial index 0.62 percent lower and putting it on course to post its first loss in 10 days.

The mood had been sour much earlier after U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday to ban the sale of U.S. chips or other parts to and certain other Chinese telecoms firms, a move that could further complicate trade talks between and

"Concerns about trade policy have been simmering there for a while," said Scott Brown, at in St. Petersburg,

A tumble in dragged the S&P index down 0.73 percent.

On the flip side, stocks rose 0.24 percent and slim gains in Inc and helped the market from dropping. Even the tariff sensitive industrial sector was up 0.17 percent.

At 10:09 a.m. ET, the was down 54.74 points, or 0.23 percent, at 24,152.42, the S&P 500 was down 2.09 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,614.01 and the Composite was up 1.64 points, or 0.02 percent, at 7,036.33.

Netflix Inc, the first scheduled to post earnings after the bell, declined 0.9 percent. The video-streaming pioneer raised U.S. subscription rates earlier this week.

The S&P remains about 12 percent away from its Sept. 20 record close after a recent rally saw it claw back after hitting a 20-month low in December on concerns over a global economic slowdown.

Analysts have cut their expectations for S&P 500 companies' fourth-quarter profit growth to 14.3 percent from the 20.1 percent forecast on Oct. 1, per IBES data from Refinitiv.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the recorded nine new highs and seven new lows.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

