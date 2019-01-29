Wynn to settle with Nevada regulators after founder's sexual misconduct claims

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Resorts said it has agreed to an undisclosed settlement in response to a disciplinary complaint filed by the Gaming Control Board following a series of sexual misconduct claims against former

The casino company, which has operations in and Macau, said in a filing to the on Monday, the investigation into had completed and it looked forward to reviewing the settlement.

resigned as of the company in 2018 following claims he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted advances. He has denied the accusations.

The company called the settlement an "important remedial step", adding that any employee mentioned in the Gaming Board's investigation, who was aware of Wynn's sexual assault allegations "is no longer with the company".

was not immediately reachable for comment.

has over the past year tried to refresh its image with the company's largest shareholder Elaine Wynn, who co-founded the firm with her ex husband, agitating for changes on the company's board.

In August last year, Wynn named industry veteran its Satre, who was previously of Harrah's Entertainment Inc, now known as said he believed the board's follow up and reaction to the investigations has been "thorough and decisive".

The company said it has taken several steps including adding more female directors to result in a board now nearly 50 percent women.

Shares in closed down 0.3 percent on Monday while shares in fell 1 percent in trading on Monday.

Steve Wynn, who started in in the 1960s, created some of the neon strip's most iconic landmarks like the Mirage, Bellagio and

The 77-year-old businessman, whose signature denotes the company's logo, had built two lavish resorts in the former Portuguese colony of where only six companies have licenses to operate casinos.

authorities told they had met with top executives from last year to "better understand" the situation but declined to give any further update.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Michael Perry)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)