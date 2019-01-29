U.S. sanctions Venezuelan state oil firm, escalating pressure on Maduro

By and Brian Ellsworth

WASHINGTON/CARACAS (Reuters) - The on Monday imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned firm PDVSA, aimed at severely curbing the OPEC member's crude exports to the and at pressuring socialist to step down.

Minutes before the announcement, Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan who proclaimed himself interim last week with U.S. backing, said congress would name new boards of directors to the company and its U.S. subsidiary, Citgo.

Guaido, supported by the and most countries in the Western Hemisphere, says Maduro stole his re-election and must resign to allow new, fair polls.

Maduro, in a live national broadcast on Monday, accused the of trying to steal U.S. refining arm Citgo Petroleum, the OPEC member's most important foreign asset, which also manages a chain of U.S. He said would take legal actions in response.

In the first sign of serious retaliation, three sources with knowledge of the decision told that had ordered customers with tankers waiting to load Venezuelan crude bound for the United States to prepay for the cargoes or they will not receive authorization to fill the vessels or leave the ports.

The sanctions stopped short of banning U.S. companies from buying Venezuelan oil, but because the proceeds of such sales will be put in a "blocked account," is likely to quickly stop shipping much crude to the United States, its top client.

"If the people in want to continue to sell us oil, as long as the money goes into blocked accounts we will continue to take it, otherwise will we not be buying it," said at a briefing.

at sea, already paid for, would continue its journey to the United States, he said. said at the briefing the measure would cost Maduro $11 billion in lost export proceeds over the next year and block him from accessing assets worth $7 billion.

While there are significant exceptions, such as rules that should allow Citgo to keep using Venezuelan crude in U.S. refineries, the sanctions will likely cause some reordering of global flows as seeks to sell elsewhere.

Gulf refineries that use Venezuela's heavy crude will have to look for alternatives to replace supplies. Despite a sharp decline in due largely to mismanagement of the industry and the economic crisis Venezuela remains the fourth-biggest vendor of oil to the United States, supplying some 500,000 barrels per day.

Citgo, and are the three largest buyers of Venezuelan crude in the United States.

"They are not allowing tankers bound for Valero, Citgo and Chevron to leave Venezuelan ports if not prepaid," a PDVSA source said referring to a decision by the company's trade and supply division.

Other exceptions in the sanctions will make it easier for to keep participating in a joint venture in Venezuela, and allow U.S. entities in Venezuela to keep buying PDVSA gasoline.

VITAL SECTOR

The sanctions, contained in an order issued by U.S. Donald Trump, freeze U.S.-based assets of PDVSA, Venezuela's largest source of revenue.

The had long held off on targeting Venezuela's vital for fear that it would hurt U.S. refiners and raise for Americans. officials had also expressed concern about inflicting further hardship on the Venezuelan people.

The latest sanctions appear to seek to build on the momentum that has mounted in recent weeks against Maduro at home and abroad.

U.S. officials said the sanctions on PDVSA were intended to prevent from siphoning off funds from the oil company to maintain his grip on power.

Mnuchin said were sufficient to ensure no significant impact on U.S. in the short term and that the would issue temporary licenses to permit some transactions with PDVSA.

Even though the has shown no sign of abandoning Maduro, Bolton said: "Our assessment based on numerous contacts on the ground is that the rank and file of the is acutely aware of the desperate economic conditions in the country and we think they look for ways to support the government."

Countries around the world have recognized Guaido, the speaker, as Venezuela's rightful leader, and the United States vowed to starve of after he was sworn in on Jan. 10 for a second term that was widely dubbed illegitimate.

Guaido's team of advisers is rushing to take control of Citgo Petroleum, before a potential bond default that could leave half the company in creditors' hands, sources close to the talks told on Monday.

Maduro has promised to stay in office, backed by and China, which have rolled his government and fought off efforts to have his government disavowed by the

Bolton reiterated that Maduro would be held responsible for the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel in Venezuela as well as Guaido and other opposition figures.

He also not rule out U.S. military intervention, although such action is widely considered to be unlikely.

"The president has made it very clear on this matter that all options are on the table," Bolton said.

(Reporting by in Washington and Brian in Caracas; Additional reporting by in Washington and Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by and Peter Cooney)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)