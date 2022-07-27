Twin headwinds lash SMEs in gems and jewellery sector: Crisil SME Tracker

-
ALSO READ
Security services industry on slow comeback course: CRISIL SME Tracker
SME EPC road contractors face shrinking margins as input costs spike
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Gold consumption highest among Indian middle-income group
India now the fourth largest gold recycling country: World Gold Council
-
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the gems and jewellery sector are likely to grow 1-3 per cent year on year in value terms in the current fiscal year (FY23), compared with over 45-50 per cent in FY22 (which, in turn, was on a low base of FY21). That’s because they face two headwinds now: the import duty hike of 500 basis points to 12.5 per cent, and supply chain disruptions because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, leading to a moderation in exports.
The rise in the prices of gold will also curb demand, though it will support the revenues of SMEs. Domestic demand, which accounted for 55-60 per cent of sales by value in FY22, is estimated to have grown in the first quarter of the current fiscal, helped materially by a low base. The duty hike now changes that script.
The impact of this will be on SME clusters such as Thrissur and Coimbatore, which mainly manufacture plain gold and traditional jewellery, and are focussed on the domestic market.
On the other hand, the diamond cluster in Surat will see an impact because of a high-base effect and supply-chain disruptions. Sanctions imposed by the US and Europe on Russia and, consequently, on Alrosa, its biggest diamond miner, is having a bearing on India’s diamond polishing industry.
But the free trade agreement between India and the UAE will support exports, as it has led to the removal of the 5 per cent duty levied on gold jewellery.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU