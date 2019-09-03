Advertisers focus on storytelling, brand assets to push the message

The latest campaign by Vodafone has an elderly couple, Asha and Bala taking viewers through the experience of setting up a new restaurant, while spinning the message of connectivity and how it helps senior citizens.

The couple first stepped into the Vodafone circle around two years ago and since then have come to be identified closely with the brand. The same holds for the Airtel girl, for Flipkart’s role-playing children stepping into adult shoes, for Sony Max that has turned to a film fanatic called Gullu Gulati for its twentieth anniversary campaign and many others. ...