Answers to the Strategist quiz #573

1. Who said this “ I suddenly realised that Keynes and all the brilliant economic students in the room were interested in the behaviour of commodities, while I was interested in the behaviour of people”? Ans: Peter Drucker 2. He was the first to formally draw the graphical representation of demand and supply. Name him.

Ans: Economist Alfred Marshall 3. What is a one banana problem. Ans: The term originated in the mainframe era when programmers claimed that jobs of system operators could be performed by trained monkeys they would be paid in bananas. Also at ...