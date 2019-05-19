Answers to the Strategist quiz #613

1) More than a year ago, the advertising industry was rattled by the emergence of an anonymous Instagram account called ___. It aimed to expose sexual harassment and discrimination in ad agencies.

What is its name? Answer: Diet Madison Avenue 2 ) Connect these leading Marwari business and industrial families and establish what is common to all of them: Birlas, Poddars, Ruias, Seksarias, Bajajs, Singhanias, Khemkas, Goenkas, Modis, Oswals and Piramals. Answer: They all hail from Shekhawati region of North Rajasthan 3) This scheme was launched by Devgad Taluka Amba Utpadak ...