1. Connect the names of these products that were available during the mid-1930s onwards and what do you arrive at: Finance, Inflation, Big Business and New York? All Board games that were similar to or competing with Monopoly.

Some were bought out and some were forced to shut down by the Parker Brothers Company 2. Budweis or Budweiser variety of beer which originated in the city of Bud?jovice now in Czech Republic. This city is the setting and was the working title for the play "The Misunderstanding" by Albert Camus Budweis or Budweiser variety of beer which ...