Bigger slice of the morning meal: Kellogg's, PepsiCo battle Nestle's power

Last month, Nestle India, among the country's leading packaged food companies, indicated it would now position itself as a breakfast major.

Not surprisingly so, given that the majority of food labels under the Nestle brand umbrella are all part of popular breakfast menus and; besides, its longstanding association with dairy staples automatically lent heft to its new positioning, the company indicated. Its entry is being tracked with keen interest as the other global majors in the breakfast ring, Kellogg’s and PepsiCo, have steadily raised their stakes in the Indian market over ...