JUST IN
Business Standard

BS BFSI Insight Summit: Top pvt bank execs to take part in panel discussion

From Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank to Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank here is the list of panelists from private sector banks of India at BSFI Insight Summit

Topics
Amitabh Chaudhry | IDBI Bank | Axis Bank

BS Reporter 

banking
Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, BFSI Summit

Amitabh Chaudhry was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Axis Bank in January 2019, after having led HDFC Standard Life Insurance for almost a decade.

Chaudhry, who has outlined a multi-year transformation plan for India’s third-largest private bank, also had a stint as CEO of Infosys BPO. An engineer from BITS Pilani, Chaudhry holds a postgraduate degree from IIM Ahmedabad.


Hitendra Dave, India CEO, HSBC Bank

Hitendra Dave, India CEO, HSBC Bank, BFSI Summit

Hitendra Dave, who took over as Chief Executive Officer of HSBC India in August 2021, has experience totalling almost three decades in the financial markets.

In 2001, he joined HSBC’s global markets business — a key driver of the bank’s profits. Dave holds a postgraduate degree in business administration and has a degree in economics

from Delhi University.

Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citi INDIA

Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citi India, BFSI Summit

Ashu Khullar, who was named Citigroup’s India head in March 2019, is Chief Executive Officer, Citi India, and Regional Head for South Asia. He looks at all of Citi’s India business and has oversight of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, too.

Khullar, who holds degrees from Shriram College, Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, joined Citi India in 1988 before moving to Citi London.

Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank

Rakesh Sharma, BFSI Summit, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank

Rakesh Sharma was appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IDBI Bank in October 2018 and subsequently received a three-year extension in February 2022.

Having spent over 40 years in the banking industry, Sharma started out at SBI and then went on to become MD and CEO at both Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Canara Bank. He is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Indian Banks Association.

V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank

V Vaidyanathan, BFSI Summit, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank

Vaidyanathan became the first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IDFC First Bank, which was created by the merger of Capital First and IDFC Bank in December 2018.

Over the last 20 years, he has had stints with Citibank, Capital First and ICICI Bank, where he was appointed to the board at 38. Vaidyanathan has degrees from Birla Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:46 IST

