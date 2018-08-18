Coordination needed for building mental-health insurance policies

Insurance industry executives say that the recent instruction from the insurance regulator to provide health insurance cover for people suffering from mental illnesses is a progressive move.

However, given the varying nature of the diagnoses and treatments, coordination between medical professionals, institutions in the medical industry and health insurance companies will be extremely important. Until recently, mental illness was excluded from health insurance policies, barring a few companies, like New India Assurance, Cigna TTK Health, and Max Bupa Health Insurance, among others, ...