Despite early rains, ice cream brands take a big bite this summer

Havmor’s cows have been mooing more often this summer. Despite the early onset of the south-west monsoon in Kerala, March -May 2018 will go down as the best period for organised ice cream makers.

Growth rates, according to key industry players, has been nearly 30 per cent over the year-ago period, coming when the weather has remained largely unpredictable throughout. Summer this year saw many parts of India struggle with dust storms, hail storms, floods and even snow. While the west and south of India did see the heat set in early — Mumbai experienced hot ...