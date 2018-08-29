Facebook employees unite to challenge its 'intolerable' liberal culture

The post went up quietly on Facebook’s internal message board last week.

Titled “We have a problem with political diversity,” it quickly took off inside the social network. “We are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views,” Brian Amerige, a senior Facebook engineer, wrote in the post. “We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology.” Since the post went up, more than 100 Facebook employees have joined Amerige to ...