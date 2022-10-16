JUST IN
Gujarat tops in rooftop solar with 84% of country's installations
Govt's ethanol blending programme faces supply and pricing problem
As MPC fails on CPI mandate, RBI's growth-inflation balance gets trickier
Black swan events in global markets upset India's long-term LNG story
Rising median loan rates lead to fall in affordability of homebuyers
Vietnam giving India a run for its money in the China Plus-One game
Ministry of Corporate Affairs improves the ease of running a company
Why clean air comes at a premium under a central plan to reduce pollution
5th ISA Assembly to focus on energy access, security and transition
OPEC+ production cut ahead of winter puts India on a slippery slope
You are here: Home » Specials » TakeTwo » Stories
Govt's ethanol blending programme faces supply and pricing problem
Business Standard

Gujarat tops in rooftop solar with 84% of country's installations

Overall, only a third of India's residential rooftop solar capacity has been installed

Topics
solar power  | Rooftop solar | Gujarat

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
Representative Image

Gujarat has not only taken the lead in creating India’s first solar-powered village, but a Business Standard analysis shows the state also leads the country in installing rooftop solar capacity for residential buildings.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on solar power

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 17:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.