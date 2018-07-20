'Intertwined Lives': Biography of PN Haksar lacks an assessment of his role

Indira Gandhi’s frigid condolence call on P N Haksar when his mother died in April 1979 recalled my own last encounter with him on a not dissimilar occasion. Only, my visit wasn’t frigid. It was tragic. It was also revealing.

It was the day after his wife’s death in November 1989, and I was shocked to find the house empty but for Haksar and his daughter. She asked how long I could stay as she had some errands to run. Her near-blind father could not be left alone too long. Chatting with Haksar had always been a pleasure since our first meeting in London more than 30 ...