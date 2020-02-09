My favourite campaign is Google India's 2013 'Reunion': NetElixir CEO

Which is your favourite campaign and why? My personal favorite is Google India’s 2013 “Reunion” campaign for Google Search in which the next generation utilises its digital prowess to identify precisely a location in a different country to reach out to her grandfather’s friend.

The sensitivity with which Google entwined its sophisticated search capabilities around the sentiments of the characters was a real heart stealer. On what parameters did you base your decision? The video takes the “risk” of dealing with a sensitive theme and pulls it ...