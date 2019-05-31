Open Network: Dating apps are framing a constantly evolving ecosystem

My brother, my best friend, is going to ditch me on a drinking night. Again. It is, of course, about a new person in his life. A woman, to be precise. He is Angad and she is Sakshi. She is 31 and he is 30.

They found each other on Hinge, a popular dating app, about a month ago. Why just first names? That’s how dating apps stay inclusive and discreet. And its users would rather not reveal more. Angad and Sakshi meet quite regularly these days. It has become a sort of post-work ritual. Angad will pick up karela (bitter gourd) and head to her place where she will puree it, add some ...