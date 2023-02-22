JUST IN
Railways on fast track to achieve its 100% electrification target by 2024

India is now much ahead of other large railway networks in the world in terms of electrification - with the US at just 1 per cent, China at 72 per cent and Europe at 60 per cent

Railways  | Electrification | Indian Railways

Shine Jacob & Dhruvaksh Saha  |  Chennai/New Delhi 

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab
The Railways is also targeting carbon-neutrality by 2030. Soon after the Budget, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Business Standard that the Indian railways will set up “ultra-mega solar plants” too

When the idea of transforming the Indian Railways into a 100 per cent electrified service was first mooted in 2017, there were protests from all corners. Some analysts said the target was unviable, and others pointed to the risks of grid failure. The strongest opposition came from US major General Electric, which was worried about the fate of the $2.5-billion diesel locomotive manufacturing contract that it had signed with the government in 2015 to deliver 1,000 locomotives over 10 years under the signature “Make in India” project.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:54 IST

