Statsguru: Six charts show mounting trade troubles amid uncertain outlook

The latest estimates from the World Organization (WTO) suggest that growth in global merchandise in 2023 would dip to 1 per cent from 3.5 per cent in the current year (chart 1). Earlier, in April, the organisation had predicted merchandise trade to expand by 3.4 per cent in 2023. Africa and West Asia may witness a contraction in in the coming year. In contrast, the Commonwealth of Independent States, comprising Eastern Europe and Asian countries, will experience the highest growth rate. Northern American countries are expected to record 1.4 per cent trade growth.