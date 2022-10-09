JUST IN
Statsguru: Six charts explain rough ride in the financial markets
Statsguru: Why is the cheetah reintroduction in India a challenge?
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's entry into global bond indices
Statsguru: Cyrus Mistry's death triggers debate on road safety in India
Statsguru: 6 charts explain how pandemic led to rise in crime rate in India
Statsguru: Six charts explain the rise of UPI transaction volumes
Statsguru: Why wheat production has been a cause for concern in India
Statsguru: Where does India stand on Covid booster shots as cases rise
Statsguru: 160,000 Indians gave up citizenship in 2021 for greener pastures
Statsguru: India's massive population challenge explained in six charts
You are here: Home » Specials » Statguru
5th ISA Assembly to focus on energy access, security and transition
Business Standard

Statsguru: Six charts show mounting trade troubles amid uncertain outlook

WTO also revised global growth figures downwards. It now expects the world to register a 2.3 per cent growth, compared to the April estimate of 3.2 per cent for 2023

Topics
StatsGuru | Indian Economy | trade

Ishaan Gera 

Trade
Exports in September were down 3.5 per cent compared to the previous year, following a 1.1 per cent contraction in August

The latest estimates from the World Trade Organization (WTO) suggest that growth in global merchandise trade in 2023 would dip to 1 per cent from 3.5 per cent in the current year (chart 1). Earlier, in April, the trade organisation had predicted merchandise trade to expand by 3.4 per cent in 2023. Africa and West Asia may witness a contraction in exports in the coming year. In contrast, the Commonwealth of Independent States, comprising Eastern Europe and Asian countries, will experience the highest growth rate. Northern American countries are expected to record 1.4 per cent trade growth.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on StatsGuru

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.