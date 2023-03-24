Technology round table: Security is non-negotiable, and for every customer

The threat of has become a real concern for the financial world, with attacks increasing rapidly. While traditional banking players have been tackling this menace, the fast-growing digital lending segment that wants to capture the next 500 million customers onto digital platforms is also realising the importance of cybersecurity. Panellists at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit session, In a digital lending world cybersecurity threats are rising, welcomed the fact that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent guidelines on the digital lending segment also focused on tackling cybersecurity.